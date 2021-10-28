How Does the Family Feel About It?

The Gucci family is upset about the movie, largely because they feel it delves too much into their private lives. They also don’t think the casting is right, particularly in the cases of Pacino and Leto. “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” Patrizia Gucci told the AP in April. “He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.” She added that Leto’s costume is “horrible.”