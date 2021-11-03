Lady Gaga Went Method

In November 2021, the “Donatella” songstress told British Vogue that she spent so much time in character as Reggiani that she had some “psychological difficulty” toward the end of filming. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” she told the outlet. “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

The singer also claimed that she “lived” as her character for a year and a half. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she added. “I never broke. I stayed with her.”