'House of Gucci' Writer Reveals What Details Didn't Make the Final Cut

Streamlining Scenes

Following the film’s premiere, screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna told Vulture that the initial script was trimmed down significantly.

“The very first draft had a ten-page opening sequence. It was the history of the brand and the Gucci family. One of my favorite openings ever is the first five minutes of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Francis Ford Coppola. I was trying to do that,” he said in November 2021.

While the team “didn’t really cut any scenes,” some details were left out. “The other thing that got cut was a voiceover throughout the movie that I wrote for [Lady Gaga’s character] Patrizia,” Bentivegna explained. “Ridley [Scott] decided that we didn’t need it and we got rid of it. But all the drafts had that voiceover. I mean, I’ve been very lucky, at one point, the script was 150 pages long, which is kind of insane. It got down to 135 by the time we were shooting.”