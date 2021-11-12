That Accent

“If I’m being honest, I do feel that it’s been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long and that I was in character for so long,” Gaga told The New York Times in November 2021 about the voice she created over the span of nine months for the role, never breaking character. “I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much. I would be talking like this with my mother, with friends, so that I, Stefani, could speak like this and it would be totally natural.”

She added, “It’s like muscle memory, so that when you’re in the scene, the accent is not in the way of the visceral quality of what’s happening in the room. … My approach to this was not different than my commitment to music. But I want to be clear: I don’t think it’s about sensationalizing method acting or being in character as the only way to do things. It would have been harder for me to go in and out of character on set than to stay in it.”