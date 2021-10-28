Who’s In It?

In addition to Driver and Gaga, the cast is stacked with plenty of Oscar winners and nominees. Jeremy Irons stars as Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci, while Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, one of his cousins. Al Pacino appears as Aldo Gucci, the uncle that Maurizio first went to work for when he started at the company. Salma Hayek stars as Giuseppina Auriemma, a psychic and friend of Reggiani’s. Jack Huston plays Domenico De Sole, a Gucci executive who helped the family restructure the company in the 1980s. Reeve Carney stars as fashion designer Tom Ford, who served as creative director of Gucci from 1994 to 2004, and Camille Cottin plays Maurizio’s girlfriend, Franchi.