Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

Lady Gaga Addresses Patrizia Reggiani's Criticism Over 'House of Gucci' Role
Lady Gaga and Patrizia Reggiani. James Gourley/Shutterstock; Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock
Why Didn’t Lady Gaga Reach Out to the Gucci Family?

After Reggiani said she was “annoyed” by Gaga not reaching out to her ahead of filming, the performer admitted that she didn’t want “anything that had an opinion” affecting her acting choices.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” the American Horror Story alum explained to British Vogue in their December 2021 issue. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia [Reggiani] Gucci was. Not even Patrizia [Reggiani] Gucci.”

