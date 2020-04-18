How to Contribute
Information about donations will be announced throughout the event and will also be available at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome and on Global Citizen and the WHO’s social media accounts.
Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.Back to top