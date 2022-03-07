1. She Wrote Letters to the Judges

When Lady K arrived for her audition, she revealed she wrote letters to the three judges, asking them to read the notes after they made their decision about her future on the show.

“Luke, your words are so kind, gentle and touching,” Bryan’s note read. “Thank you for your time, energy and love.”

Richie’s card said, “Lionel, you make people feel like, no matter what, you’re proud of them and people need that. Thank you so much. I look forward to this journey with you.”

She wrote to Perry: “The universe lined this moment up perfectly. Thanks for reminding me I’m a firework.”