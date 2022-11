Dieter Schmitz

Schmitz lives in Washington, D.C. and works as an area general manager for Lore Group, helping to design hotels. He got married to wife Isabell in 2016 and former costars Colletti, Phillips and Loren Polster served as groomsmen.

The former reality star shares son Nico with his wife, whom they welcomed in September 2018. The couple announced in October 2022 that they are expecting a baby girl.