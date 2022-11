Jason Wahler

Wahler went on to appear on The Hills after Laguna Beach ended, then took a break from reality TV to focus on himself and getting healthy and sober. He later appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings, which ran from 2019 to 2021.

In 2013, Wahler married Ashley Slack. The couple welcomed daughter Delilah in 2017 and son Wyatt in 2021.