A Hidden Connection

During the reunion, Christina shared that she and Stephen are “godbrother and sister” since his mother is her godmother! In fact, their mothers went to Laguna Beach High School 30 years before.

Stephen also revealed that when he and Christina got caught ditching school once, they were worried about their parents’ reactions, but both of their moms laughed it off. “They’re like, ’30 years before you guys, we would have done the same thing,’” he said.