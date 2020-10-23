Catalina … Was Not All in Catalina

Speaking of editing, the famous Catalina incident, in which Stephen dressed up as a bear to scare the girls as they camped out, didn’t actually take place in Catalina.

“They put a tent up in Trey’s backyard and we had to pretend that you were in the tent putting Stephen in a bear suit again, while Trey’s mom was, like, doing the dishes five feet away,” Dieter revealed.

During that episode, Stephen also did an incredible front flip off a mountain — but what wasn’t shown was pretty scary. “There’s a part in that episode where I jump off this cliff, and there’s a good 30 minutes before actually getting up there that I was stuck trying to climb up, and I thought I was actually going to die. I thought I was going to fall off. I was hanging on by just, like, one little root or plant,” he explained. “All I could think about was, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in one of those videos where somebody caught on film the moment this person died.’”