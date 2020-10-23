Those Dirty Looks

The cast also shed light on the editing of the show, in which some scenes were filmed out of order or awkwardly cut together to create drama.

“There was one time that they had me walking down the street — they had a producer on the other side of the street and they were, like, ‘Just look at her,’” Kristin recalled. “She was, like, giving me these dirty faces and I’m, like, ‘Oh, my God, look at her!’ Of course they made it seem like I was looking at Lauren being like, ‘Oh, my God.’ We had no idea what was going on!”