Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago

Brock Davies

During season 9, Lala wasn’t shy about concerns about Scheana’s fiancé’s past.

“Back then, if you would’ve told me they’re gonna be together a year and some change from now, I would be shook and say, ‘There’s no effing way,’” Lala told Us. “But I’ve had many amazing moments with Brock by himself, Brock with Scheana, seeing him as a dad. And I just have a new respect for him. And I know that most people won’t get it. I did air a lot of his dirty laundry last year. … It wasn’t hitting with a lot of us, including the viewers. But I think when you get to sit down with someone and talk about like the nitty gritty and what happened, it offers you perspective. So I definitely have a different viewpoint of him. And I’m really happy that Scheana found someone like him.”