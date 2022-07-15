Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Lala Kent Breaks Down Where She Stands With ‘Pump Rules’ Cast, Agreed to Film Season 10 the ‘Night Before’

By
Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago
 Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
8
6 / 8
podcast

Raquel Leviss

“She’s very sweet. I wouldn’t say that she and I are close by any means, but you know, I’ve gotten used to her. I know that sounds really mean and weird,” she admitted to Us. “But we were at each other’s throats a little bit — or at least I was at hers — but to see her single is really fun. I’m excited. I mean, there’s so many people that I’m excited for the viewers to see being single.”

She added: “She’s coming to her own. I mean, being with James for that long that’ll toughen a bitch up real quick.”

Back to top