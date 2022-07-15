Top 5

Lala Kent Breaks Down Where She Stands With ‘Pump Rules’ Cast, Agreed to Film Season 10 the ‘Night Before’

Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago
Scheana Shay

“I think Scheana and I have finally found our footing,” the Give Them Lala Baby designer said. “It’s, like, we are in such a great place. I’ve learned how to communicate with her and she’s learned how to communicate with me. And I don’t know why it took us so long to conquer that. But babies do something to you — you kind of just step into a calmer, more sensitive state. It’ll be fun to finally enter a season where like I’m not coming for Scheana.”

She added: “But then again, we’re filming a reality show. So who knows, right? ‘Hey, everything’s great.’ Tomorrow, you know, it could be off with your head.”

