Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago

Tom Schwartz

Lala previously declared that she cut ties with Schwartz due to his friendship with her ex Randall.

“I have not seen or spoken to him yet,” she told Us of Schwartz. “I don’t know what the future holds with that. I always have such, like, a strong opinion and tone and I really am like, you know, butter coming out of the fridge. You put me in the microwave and I just melt, which is like the apology — the metaphor is the microwave [for] the apology. When someone gives me that, I’m like, ‘OK, we’re fine. Forgive and forget.’ But I am in a different stage in life and I have a lot to lose. I have to keep my circle tight. And I don’t necessarily know if once someone has done me wrong in this situation … I think I just wanna burn the bridge.”

Lala added that she’s “not an animal,” explaining: “I’m a civilized person — sometimes. I can definitely be in the same room as someone I’m not getting along with and acknowledge that they’re breathing.”