James Corden

“The whole incident threw me off in a huge way,” the Cats star, 43, said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Also completely ruined my chances in the Oscar pool. I had Dame Judi Dench smacking Woody Harrelson. Seriously, though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response. I’ll say this, Will Smith can’t take a joke. Chris Rock can take a punch. A steel jaw, unbelievable!”