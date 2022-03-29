Jimmy Fallon

“America may be divided, but it was kind of nice for all of us to come together and say, ‘holy crap’ at the same time,” the Fever Pitch star began on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Of course, I have to address the big moment that everyone’s talking about, and that is Questlove winning the Oscar for best documentary!” The musician, 51, is part of The Roots, who are Fallon’s house band on the show.

“Seriously, you know it was a strange awards show when it ends with a statement from the LAPD, you know what I’m saying?” the SNL alum, 47, continued. “In just a split second, the Oscars went from Oscar de la Renta to Oscar De La Hoya. You move the award for best film editing out of the main broadcast and all hell breaks lose.”