Jimmy Kimmel

The New York City native called the incident “the old Hitch slap,” referencing Will’s 2005 rom-com of the same name. “The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield‘s ear,” he added. “Even Kanye [West] was like, ‘You went on stage and did what at an awards show?’ … No one could have predicted the most controversial movie of 2022 would be G.I. Jane but it was. This was the Hollywood version of your drunk uncle starting a fight, ruining the wedding and then standing up and giving a long toast to the bride and groom.”

Kimmel also marveled at the fact that no one in the audience tried to intervene. “No one lifted a finger!” he joked. “Spider-Man was there. Aquaman was there. Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock!”