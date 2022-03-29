Seth Meyers

“The 94th Academy Awards were held last night and featured the first live performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ from the Disney musical Encanto, followed by an unbelievable live performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Jada,'” the Spring Breakdown star, 48, said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I gotta say the last thing I ever expected to see at the Oscars was a display of narcissism. We’ll have more on this story in a little bit, but first let me do the rest of the monologue, which is kind of terrifying now that I know you can get slapped for doing a bad joke.”