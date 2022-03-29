Stephen Colbert

“Let me say something as an objective observer: It’s never OK to punch a comedian,” the Daily Show alum quipped. “Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up for his wife. Fine. Challenge Chris to a duel or, if you really want to hurt a comedian, don’t laugh. That hurts way more than a punch, I promise you.”

Colbert went on to say there should be “consequences” for slapping someone on stage at the Academy Awards. “Like winning the Oscar for Best Actor and receiving a standing ovation, then partying all night,” he joked. “Who says Hollywood sends a bad message to our kids? ‘You see that, Johnny? You see that? You solve your problems with violence, and everyone will love you and give you golden statues. Now off to the afterparty, mister! You’ve got a lot of your own music to dance to.'”