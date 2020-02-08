Oscars Laura Dern at the Oscars Through the Years: Photos By Mariah Cooper February 8, 2020 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 8 8 / 8 2018 Laura was a vision in white in a simple but classic cream gown. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News