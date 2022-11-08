LC’s Biggest Regret

After watching the episode where the group went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Conrad said her “biggest regret” was calling Cavallari a slut. “I’m so sorry,” she told her former costar. “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now, like, I would never call another woman that. … It was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”

Cavallari also apologized for some of the things she said during the show. “I said some really dumb stuff,” she told Conrad. “When I watch it now, I’m like, I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure. And I took it out on you in a lot of ways.”