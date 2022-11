The Last Time They Saw Each Other

Cavallari and Conrad revealed that the last time they hung out was at a party in Los Angeles with Doug Reinhardt, who appeared on seasons 4 and 5 of The Hills. “You were trying on his clothes, and we were, like, crying laughing,” Conrad recalled. “And you were doing impressions of him in his closet.” Cavallari added: “I just want everyone to know, we’ve had a handful of really great times together.”