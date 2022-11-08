The Truth Behind the Feud

Though Cavallari and Conrad’s feud was one of the focal points of the show, the duo said they weren’t actually enemies. “I mean, I don’t think we were, like, best friends,” Conrad said. “But we were like, ‘It’s fine.'” Cavallari added: “My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef. Really. I mean, obviously there was, like, a little truth to what happened with the three of us. But I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been.”