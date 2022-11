What Lauren Would Redo

“If I could relive any moment … it would probably be, like, graduation or prom,” Conrad said. “I think the hardest part is that I feel like we didn’t really get to go off and have, like, a normal college experience.” Cavallari quipped that they had “the Hollywood experience” instead. The Sugar and Spice author added: “I think a little bit of, like, normalcy … we missed out on that. But it was worth it.”