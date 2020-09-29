‘Law & Order: LA’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Alfred Molina

Molina, who played Detective Ricardo Morales, was already a very successful star. After the show, he went on to star in dozens of films, including Strange Magic, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, A Family Man and Don’t Let Go. In 2014, he starred in A Normal Heart, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Her earned his second in 2017, for his role as Robert Aldrich in Feud: Bette and Joan. He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, an Independent Spirit Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Tony Awards. Molina was married to Jill Gascoine from 1986 until her death in 2020. He has since begun dating director Jennifer Lee.