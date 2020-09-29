‘Law & Order: LA’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Corey Stoll

Stoll went on to star in Midnight in Paris, The Bourne Legacy and Dark Places. In 2015, he joined the Marvel Universe, starring as Yellowjacket in Ant-Man. He’s also starred in multiple TV shows, including House of Cards, The Strain, The Deuce and Billions. In 2020, Stoll starred in Netflix’s Ratched. The New York native has also landed many stage roles, most recently portraying the title role in Macbeth in an Off-Broadway production. He shares one child with wife Nadia Bowers.