Skeet Ulrich

Although he starred in a few films after Law & Order, the Scream star continued most of his work on TV, appearing in Unforgettable, I Am Elizabeth Smart and in 2017, joining the cast of Riverdale. Ulrich was married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005, and the pair share twins. He was then married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015.