First Look

“It’s OK to play the hero,” Waterston’s Jack McKoy said in a teaser released in January 2022. “As long as you win.” During the clip, fans were introduced to a few new faces — including Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price and Donovan as detective Frank Cosgrove — while going inside a New York City courtroom and getting a glimpse of cases the team will be involved in this season.