OG Creators Are Back

NBC announced in September 2021 that Law & Order was greenlit for Season 21 following more than a decade off the air. Wolf, who was the show’s creator, will work with writer and showrunner Rick Eid on the revived series.

Eid previously worked as a co-executive producer and writer on the original show and has been part of the Wolf Entertainment universe for more than 15 years. He is currently an executive producer and showrunner for Chicago P.D. and the showrunner on FBI.

Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are also on board to executive produce the season with Wolf and Eid.