Who Were the Original Stars?

George Dzundra (Sergeant Max Greevey), Chris Noth (Detective Mike Logan), Florek (Captain Cragen), Michael Moriarty (Executive Assistant District Attorney Ben Stone), Richard Brooks (Assistant District Attorney Paul Robinette) and Steven Hill (District Attorney Adam Schiff) were the season 1 stars on Law & Order.

Throughout its original 20-season run, the drama’s six-person ensemble was played by 29 different actors, including Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy, Jerry Orbach as Lennie Briscoe, Angie Harmon as Abbie Carmichael and Jesse L. Martin as Ed Green.