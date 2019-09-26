Inspired

Scanavino explained the influence of the show. “These stories are extremely compelling,” he told Us. “Most things have happened, and most people know somebody that something like this has happened to, and I think it’s been such a long time that these survivors have not found justice, not being taken seriously, and this has been the sole voice. There’s a lot more voices saying these things [now]. But Mariska is such an impact, as the head of the show, and people see themselves in her and want to root for her.”

Law & Order: SVU premieres on NBC Thursday, September 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

