How Much Screen Time Will ‘Legacies’ Give Klaus?

Don’t expect a Klaus-led finale. It sounds like this will be a one-scene appearance.

“Ever since I left The Originals, it hasn’t left me, and Niklaus Mikaelson has always been there in my head and in my heart,” Morgan said in an Instagram video shot during the episode and shared on June 12. “And you guys have been incredible. You haven’t let it go. You know I’ve been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies and it never felt right … until now. Now it feels right. I hope you enjoy this and feel as passionate about it as I do. This one is for you guys.”