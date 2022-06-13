What’s the Series Finale About?

The finale episode is titled “Just Don’t Be A Stranger, Okay?” and the CW has released a vague synopsis: “Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources.”

Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard will also appear in the final episode, which was written by showrunners Julie Plec and Brett Matthews.