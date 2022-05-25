Why 'Legacies' Fans Think Joseph Morgan Will Return as Klaus in Finale

Will There Be an Appearance From Beyond the Grave?

In May 2022, Joseph Morgan addressed fans’ theories that he might make a cameo as Klaus Mikaelson in the finale.

“First of all, I haven’t seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least, I promise you that. All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy. Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes, Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead,” he tweeted at the time.

Although the post appeared to be a denial, eagle-eyed followers pointed out that the first letter of each sentence spelled out the word “finale.”