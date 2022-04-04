It’ll Be Worth the Wait

While Kaling confessed to Entertainment Tonight that the script is taking a little bit longer “than we like,” she promised it would worth the extra wait. “I think of it like Reese’s Avengers,” she explained. “Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don’t want to be the person that messes up that story. So, for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good.” The Never Have I Ever creator added that Elle will have a “very juicy” storyline in the new film: “[Elle and Paulette], seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun.”