It’s All Happening

During a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Coolidge admitted she knew “so little” of what was in store for the third movie, joking, “Reese is the keeper of the keys. She knows all the secrets.”

Witherspoon, for her part, told the outlet that she was excited to see where the characters would be 20 years down the line. “It’s a lot of me and this lady [Coolidge], that’s all I have to say,” she hinted.