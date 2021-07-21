Jennifer Coolidge Is Ready to Return

“I did hear at one point after The Morning Show [that] it’s going [to happen],” Coolidge, who played nail salon worker Paulette, exclusively told Us in January 2020 of the project. “But of course, there’s rumors that you read every day in the newspaper that say, ‘Legally Blonde is opening May 20 this year,’ and you’re, like, ‘Well, ugh.’ But I don’t know. I would love to play Paulette again.”

Kaling confirmed to Andy Cohen in July 2021 that Coolidge is “1,000 percent” going to make an appearance in the third film.