Jennifer Coolidge Wants To See More Action In ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Jennifer Coolidge’s Script Idea

On the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet, Coolidge told E!’s Karamo Brown that she’s not exactly sure what’s going on with Legally Blonde 3. “I was hoping tonight somebody could fill me in, because I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “Every week, I get, like, a little text or something going, ‘It’s happening’ or whatever and then I don’t hear anything again.”

The actress added, “Reese has a lot going on, but I hope it happens.”

If it does, The White Lotus star has an idea for what she’d like to see her character, Paulette, doing — and no, it’s not more bending and snapping. “I hope that Reese and I are running really fast for most of it,” she joked. “We’re running from something, really fast.”