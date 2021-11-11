Mindy Kaling Teases ‘Legally Blonde 3’: ‘I Want to Deliver Something Awesome’

Making the Script ‘Awesome’

“We’re still working on the script,” the Mindy Project alum told Extra in November 2021. “Reese is super busy. I just want to deliver something that is awesome, so we’re taking our time.”

While Kaling remained tight-lipped about the work-in-progress sequel, she did offer a few thoughts about where she envisioned Elle Woods to be in today’s world, telling the outlet, “I’m always fascinated to see where Elle would be in 2021 with all the political movements that have happened. I think she’s, like, married to Emmett [and] they have a nice family going on.”