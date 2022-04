Paulette’s ‘Juicy’ New Plot

In addition to sticking by Elle’s side once more, Paulette’s new plot will also likely have its own dramatic twist — inspired by another one of Coolidge’s roles. “Obviously, Paulette was just like so integral to the to the whole franchise but once we saw [The White Lotus] we were like, ‘Ooh, we really want to make sure that she has something really juicy to do,'” Kaling told E! News in February 2022.