Taking Inspiration

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” Witherspoon told USA Today in July 2022. “It’s just like Top Gun: [Maverick]. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.”

The actress added: “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then. I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”