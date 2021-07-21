The Dream Team

Witherspoon and Kaling confirmed in May 2020 that The Mindy Project creator and Goor had signed on to write the third Legally Blonde installment. The project will reunite the two actresses, who starred alongside each other in A Wrinkle in Time and The Morning Show.

“Finally, some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction,” the Office alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie.”

The Draper James founder also celebrated the “great news” via social media, writing, “Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯.”