The Script Is in the Works

Kaling revealed during a July 2021 appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the writing team is “still working on our first draft” of the script. She noted that the most intimidating part of the project thus far is “capturing the voice” and honoring the memorable moments from the first two films. “Things like the ‘Bend and Snap.’ There are so many iconic moments in [the movies] that we have to come up with our new version of that,” she explained.