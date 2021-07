Alanna Ubach

After Legally Blonde, the Brady Bunch movie star continued her career with Meet the Fockers, Bad Teacher and Bombshell. Ubach also voiced quite a few characters in animated films and shows such as The Spectacular Spiderman, Brandy and Mr. Whiskers, Rango, Coco and Monsters at Work. Ubach is married to record producer Thom Russo, and they share one child.