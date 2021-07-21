‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bruce Thomas

Thomas had a small role before Legally Blonde, but the comedy helped fuel his career. He later starred in the 2008 film Babysitter Wanted and Kyle XY. Thomas is also well versed in voice acting, starring in Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, Gears of War: Judgement, Justice League: War and Son of Batman. He also voiced a sergeant in the Netflix series Love, Death, Robots. Aside from acting, Thomas has also participated in motion capture for video games, including Halo Infinite.