‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Holland Taylor

The Tony winner starred on numerous television shows and Broadway productions through the years. In 2020, she received her eighth Emmy nomination for her role of Ellen Kincaid in the miniseries Hollywood. Other notable television works include The L Word and Mr. Mercedes. As for film, Taylor starred in Happy Accidents, The Wedding Date, Baby Mama and The Stand In. Her most recent work is in comedy-drama The Chair, which premieres in August 2021. Taylor has been with partner Sarah Paulson since 2015. She also is a supporter of Aid for AIDS and is a participant in many of their fundraising projects.