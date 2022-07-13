‘Legally Blonde’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Coolidge

Coolidge broke through with her role in the American Pie film series shortly before starring as the iconic Paulette Bonafonte Parcelle in Legally Blonde. She went on to star in A Cinderella Story, Click, American Dreamz, Soul Men, Like a Boss, Promising Young Woman and Arlo the Alligator Boy. She also made her way onto television, appearing in Joey, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2 Broke Girls and The White Lotus. Previously linked to comedian Chris Kattan back in 2001, Coolidge is currently single and devotes herself to charitable work, supporting AIDS assistance and animal rights.